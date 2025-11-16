Coker caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

Coker was one of five Panthers to notch 50 receiving yards in Sunday's win, benefitting from Bryce Young's best game as a professional (448 passing yards and three touchdowns). The second-year pro from Holy Cross has now caught 11 of 15 targets for 118 yards in five games since returning from a quadriceps injury. Xavier Legette (hip) exited in the fourth quarter with an injury, so it's possible Coker has an expanded offensive role in a favorable Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.