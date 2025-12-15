Coker recorded four receptions on four targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. He also lost a fumble.

Coker paced the team in receptions and yards, while tying for the lead in targets with Tetaiora McMillan and Tommy Tremble. Coker made a few long receptions, highlighted by a 32-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline on Carolina's first possession of the second half. He also had a 24-yard gain, his first time recording multiple catches of at least 20 yards on the season. After posting minimal production immediately after his return from a hamstring injury, Coker has topped 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games while commanding at least four targets in five straight contests.