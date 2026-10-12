Head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Coker is "on track" to return from a one-game absence against the Eagles on Sunday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coker was unable to play against the Lions in Week 4 due to a quadriceps injury that he sustained during the Panthers' Week 3 loss to the Browns. He had extra time to rest courtesy of the Week 5 bye, and his practice participation over the coming days will provide more clarity on Coker's status ahead of Sunday's game. Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie would both continue to operate in elevated roles on offense if Coker is not cleared to return.