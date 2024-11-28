Coker (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Coker has been a listed DNP on three consecutive injury reports stretching back to last week as he tends to a quad issue that sidelined him this past Sunday versus the Chiefs. He thus will have just one more chance to get back on the field this week before the Panthers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.
