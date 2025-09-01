Coker (quadriceps), who was placed on IR on Saturday, is expected to be sidelined four to six games in his recovery, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Coker has a "serious quad strain," per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. While the second-year wideout's placement on IR allows him to retake the field after a minimum of only four games, it sounds like his return could be postponed until as late as Week 7 against the Jets on Oct. 19. With Carolina also having traded Adam Thielen to Minnesota, the team inked veteran wideout Hunter Renfrow to the active roster Saturday to help provide depth behind Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring) and Xavier Legette.