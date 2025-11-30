Coker caught four of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

The 74 yards were a season high for Coker, who capped his performance with a 33-yard TD from Bryce Young in the third quarter, his first score of the season. The second-year wideout missed the beginning of the campaign with a quadriceps strain, but he looks fully healthy now. Coker's caught at least three passes in four straight games, posting a 14-179-1 line on 18 targets during that stretch. He'll get a breather during the Panthers' bye next week before taking on the Saints in Week 15.