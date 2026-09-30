The Panthers listed Coker as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Carolina held a walk-through session for its first Week 4 practice, and though Coker was in attendance for the workout, he looked to be rehabbing off to the side, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker had previously appeared on injury reports in Weeks 2 and 3 due to an ankle injury, but he's now tending to a minor quad strain, which knocked him out of this past Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Browns. Per Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer, head coach Dave Canales said he's viewing Coker as day-to-day, so the wideout should have a decent chance at suiting up this Sunday versus the Lions so long as he can practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday.