Coker caught three of five targets for 47 yards in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Bucs on Sunday.

Coker has drawn between four and six targets in six straight games as the distant second or third option in the Carolina offense behind rookie Tetairoa McMillan. Coker has yet to hit 75 yards in any single game this season and has settled in as a low-ceiling fantasy option ahead of next Sunday's game against the Seahawks.