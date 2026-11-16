Coker failed to catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Saints.

While it looked like Coker was going to be in line for a breakout 2026 season after his 8-138-2 receiving performance in the Week 1 opener, Coker has been held to 23 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown over his last seven games. At this point, he can't be trusted in fantasy lineups until he shows something in the box score again. This was a pristine on-paper spot versus New Orleans in the dome, and next Sunday's home date against Baltimore won't be any easier.