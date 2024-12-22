Coker (quadriceps) had two receptions on five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over Arizona.

Coker was unable to replicate last week's 83-yard touchdown against the Cowboys, finishing with meager production against the Cardinals despite his team picking up the win. It is worth noting that the UDFA continues to play through a quadriceps injury that cost him three games of action prior to returning against Dallas in Week 15. Coker's inconsistent production and lingering injury concerns limit him to a deep-league option for next Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.