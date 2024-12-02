Coach Dave Canales said Monday that the hope is Coker (quadriceps) will be able to play next Sunday against the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coker didn't practice at all last week and has missed the Panthers' last two contests, losses to the Chiefs and Bucs. In his absence, Carolina has gotten back Adam Thielen (hamstring) from injured reserve and rolled with a three-wide set of Thielen, Xavier Legette and veteran David Moore. With Moore producing, it's unclear if Coker would return to a full-time role once healthy.