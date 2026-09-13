Coker caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears.

In the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, Coker emerged as Bryce Young's favorite downfield option, leading the Panthers in receptions, targets and yards and hauling in a 51-yard TD in the second quarter and an eight-yard score in the fourth. Coker's production was a near match for the 9-134-1 line he produced on 12 targets in Carolina's wild-card loss to the Rams last season, and he seems poised for a breakout campaign. He'll look to make an impact again in Week 2 on the road against the Falcons.