Coker caught six of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

The second-year pro from Holy Cross led the Panthers in targets and receptions while finishing with the second-most receiving yards during Saturday's loss. Coker has established himself as Carolina's No. 2 wideout since returning from injury in the Week 7 win over the Jets, catching 33 of 43 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns across 11 appearances. Following the Week 18 defeat, the Panthers now need the Falcons to beat the Saints on Sunday to force a three-way tie for the division title. In that scenario, Carolina would hold the division tiebreaker and earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, hosting a wild-card game.