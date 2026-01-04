Panthers' Jalen Coker: Impresses in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coker caught six of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.
The second-year pro from Holy Cross led the Panthers in targets and receptions while finishing with the second-most receiving yards during Saturday's loss. Coker has established himself as Carolina's No. 2 wideout since returning from injury in the Week 7 win over the Jets, catching 33 of 43 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns across 11 appearances. Following the Week 18 defeat, the Panthers now need the Falcons to beat the Saints on Sunday to force a three-way tie for the division title. In that scenario, Carolina would hold the division tiebreaker and earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, hosting a wild-card game.
More News
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Just two grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Goes for 47 yards in victory•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Continues emerging for Carolina•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: First trip to end zone in 2025•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Stays productive in Week 12•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Catches four passes vs. Falcons•