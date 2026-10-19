Coker brought in six of 13 targets for 97 yards in the Panthers' 25-14 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Carolina.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, Coker picked up right where he left off while tying for the team lead in receptions and setting the pace in both receiving yards and targets. Coker also had a game-long 32-yard catch, and he now has at least six grabs in three of his first four games. With a 24-319-2 line through four contests, the speedy third-year wideout is well on his way to setting new career bests as he heads into a Week 7 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.