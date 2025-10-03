Coach Dave Canales said Friday that the Panthers will open Coker's (quadriceps) 21-day window to return from injured reserve next week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "Coker is doing great," Canales added. "He's hitting some top speeds. Now, it's about capacity."

Coker sustained a quad injury in practice on Aug. 28 that forced the Panthers to place him on IR not long afterward. Initial reports noted he was slated to sit out 4-to-6 games, and as of this Sunday's contest versus the Dolphins, he'll reach have reached five games missed. Carolina will need to designate Coker to return from injured reserve in order for him to practice.