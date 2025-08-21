Coach Dave Canales said Coker (illness) is slated to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Steelers for "conditioning" purposes, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coker sat out this past Saturday's exhibition versus the Texans due to an illness, so getting some reps Thursday appears to be on the docket for the 2024 undrafted rookie. Last season, he impressed with 32 catches (on 46 targets) for 478 yards and two touchdowns in 11 regular-season games. With Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring), Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and Brycen Tremayne all out Thursday, Coker will be in the mix for WR reps along with Hunter Renfrow, David Moore and Jimmy Horn.