Coker is in a walking boot Monday after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Bears, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Coker said he rolled his ankle in the first quarter against Chicago, but he deemed the injury minor and suggested the boot is for precautionary reasons. The second-year wideout expects to play next Sunday against the Falcons. In the Panthers's Week 1 loss to the Bears, Coker paced the Panthers in receiving with a monster 8-138-2 receiving line on nine targets. He's emerged as a clear-cut every-down receiver and should be viewed as an upside WR3 in fantasy.