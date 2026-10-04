Coker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker thus will miss his first contest of the season due to a quadriceps issue that he picked up last Sunday in Cleveland. He was able to log limited sessions Thursday and Friday, so his absence in Week 4 may be the Panthers exercising caution with a Week 5 bye on tap to ensure he's good to go afterward. With Coker out of the lineup this weekend and Xavier Legette (knee) getting moved to IR on Saturday, Tetairoa McMillan will be Carolina's clear-cut No. 1 pass catcher Sunday, with Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie, David Moore and Ja'seem Reed the options to fill in the other wide receivers spots.