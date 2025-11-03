Coker caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

Coker operated as the Panthers' No. 3 wideout during the Week 9 win but was largely uninvolved, in part due to the poor weather conditions and quarterback Bryce Young throwing for just 102 yards. Since returning from injury in the Week 7 win over the Jets, the Holy Cross product has caught four of seven targets for 45 yards. Coker should have more opportunities to contribute heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.