Coker caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Incredibly, he led the Panthers in receiving yards as Bryce Young was almost completely shut down by the Seattle defense. Despite the struggles of the Carolina offense, Coker was able to extend his streak of games with multiple catches to seven, a stretch in which the slot receiver has compiled a 23-302-2 line on 29 targets. Coker may need to step up further in Week 18 against the Buccaneers with the NFC South title, and a playoff spot, on the line.