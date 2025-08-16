Coker (illness) is not expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coker impressed during Carolina's preseason matchup against the Browns, scoring Carolina's only touchdown of the 30-10 loss while finishing with a 2-17-1 receiving line. The second-year pro is competing with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette for reps in three-wide sets, with rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan seemingly already having entrenched himself as Bryce Young's clear No. 1 wideout. It looks like Coker will have to wait until the Panthers' preseason finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Aug. 21 for his next chance to build exhibition momentum, however.