Coker (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Per Reed, Coker went through warmups on the side during Wednesday's practice and does not appear to be dealing with a serious injury, but it is limiting him to start the week. He was not in a walking boot like he was on Monday, which is a good sign. Coker's status will be updated throughout the week. He's coming off a career day in Sunday's loss to the Bears with eight grabs for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns.