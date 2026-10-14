Coker (quadriceps) was listed as a full participant on the Panthers' estimated injury report Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker sat out Week 4 against the Lions due to a quadriceps injury that he sustained Week 3 at Cleveland, but after a Week 5 bye, he opened this week with an 'FP' listing, indicating he's put the issue behind him. Through parts of three games this season, he's displayed a strong rapport with QB Bryce Young, putting together an 18-222-2 line on 22 targets.