Coker was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to a shoulder injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker previously dealt with ankle and quadriceps issues this season, so this is a new health concern for the third-year pro. While he dropped from 13 targets in a Week 6 win at Philadelphia to just four targets Sunday against the Buccaneers, he still ranked second in snap share (66 percent) among Carolina wide receivers behind Tetairoa McMillan (68 percent). Considering Coker logged a capped walkthrough Monday, he likely is on pace to play Thursday in Green Bay, but Wednesday's injury report will determine if he as a designation for that contest.