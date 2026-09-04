Coker is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Panthers' unofficial depth chart.

Despite going undrafted in 2024, Coker has made his presence felt through two pro campaigns, resulting in 65 catches (on 89 targets) for 872 yards and five touchdowns in 22 regular-season games. His defining moment of sorts occurred the last time he was on the field for a contest that counts, when he torched the Rams for 9-134-1 on 12 targets in a wild-card loss. Coker will continue to operate as a complementary option to No. 1 WR Tetairoa McMillan for QB Bryce Young in 2026.