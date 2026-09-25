Coker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Friday that he expects Coker to play, whereas No. 3 receiver Xavier Legette (knee) looks like a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, per Mike Kaye of ESPN.com. Coker has been dealing with an ankle injury since the first quarter of Carolina's season opener, and it thus far hasn't stopped him from looking like one of the breakout stars of the 2026 NFL campaign. Fantasy managers should check in Sunday morning to make sure Coker is active, though it sounds like only a last-minute setback could stop him at this point.