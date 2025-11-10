Coker caught three of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The second-year pro from Holy Cross turned in a solid performance Sunday, especially considering quarterback Bryce Young finished with just 124 passing yards. Coker logged the third-most receiving yards on the Panthers in Week 10, trailing Tetairoa McMillan (60 yards) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (32 yards). The 24-year-old has now played in four games since returning from a quadriceps injury, catching seven of 11 targets for 66 yards. He's expected to remain Carolina's No. 3 wideout and carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.