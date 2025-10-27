Coker caught three of four targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Coker recorded his first three catches of the season Sunday after going without a reception in the Panthers' Week 7 win over the Jets. The 23-year-old logged 39 offensive snaps and served as Carolina's third wide receiver, playing behind Tetairoa McMillan (56 snaps) and Xavier Legette (53 snaps). Expect Coker to remain involved in the Panthers' offense heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.