Coker (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

It was his first practice since Aug. 28, but the full participation suggests Coker has a chance to play this Sunday against the Cowboys. Carolina could certainly use his help, as the team is currently getting minimal production from any of the wide receivers behind No. 1 target Tetairoa McMillan. Coker split time between the slot and perimeter as a UDFA-turned-starter in 2024, presumably giving him a good feel for Dave Canales' offensive system as he prepares for a late start to his second NFL season. Coker soon figures to take playing time away from Xavier Legette and/or Hunter Renfrow.