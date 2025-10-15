Coker (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Wednesday, with Panthers coach Dave Canales saying afterward that the wideout looked great, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Coker was a full practice participant throughout last week but didn't get activated from injured reserve for Sunday's win over the Cowboys. He'll likely be ready this Sunday against the Jets, although Canales didn't commit to anything and said Coker will continue to be evaluated as the week progresses.