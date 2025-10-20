Coker was targeted twice but didn't record a catch in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

The Holy Cross product was sidelined for Carolina's first six games this season due to a quadriceps injury, and he made minimal impact in his return Sunday. Coker operated as the team's No. 3 wide receiver, playing behind Tetairoa McMillan (3-33-0) and Xavier Legette (9-92-1). His role in the Panthers' offense will likely continue to grow as the season progresses, but he's not expected to carry much fantasy value in Week 8 against the Bills.