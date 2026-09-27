Coker (quadriceps) does not think his injury is serious, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coker was forced to exit Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Browns in the second half with a quadriceps injury, and he was unable to return before the conclusion of the contest. The wide receiver explained following game that he was frustrated to not be able to finish the game, but he isn't overly concerned about the injury. Coker will likely undergo additional imaging in the near future, and his status at the team's practice of the week Wednesday will shed more light on his chances to play Week 4 versus Detroit.