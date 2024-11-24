Coker (quadricep) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker will be wearing street clothes Sunday after he suffered a quad injury in practice Thursday and then missed the Panthers' final session of the week Friday. After Coker played 90 percent of the offensive snaps in the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Giants prior to a Week 11 bye, Carolina will likely turn to Adam Thielen (hamstring) to replace him as the primary option out of the slot in the latter's return from injured reserve. If Coker is able to move past the quad injury in time for the Panthers' next game Week 13 against the Buccaneers, he could be in store for a smaller role if Thielen looks healthy in his return to the lineup.