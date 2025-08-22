Panthers' Jalen Coker: Not targeted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coker (illness) wasn't targeted in Thursday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.
Panthers coach Dave Canales implied that Coker might've been rested Thursday if he hadn't missed the previous preseason game with an illness. The second-year pro played the first couple of drives with Carolina's second-string offense, which is the unit he saw the most work with this summer. There was talk of Coker pushing Xavier Legette for playing time, however, and now Adam Thielen trade rumors offer another potential path to a significant role. For the time being, Coker projects as Carolina's No. 4 wide receiver for a Week 1 matchup with Jacksonville.
