Coker has been diagnosed with a minor quadriceps strain and could be available to play in next Sunday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coker made an early exit from Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Browns due to the quad issue, but follow-up tests Monday appear to have revealed nothing overly significant. That being said, Coker's status for Week 4 is still up in the air, with his practice activity Wednesday through Friday likely to be the determining factor in whether he plays. Despite leaving early in Week 3 in addition to being a regular on injury reports ahead of the Panthers' last two games due to an ankle issue, Coker has gotten off to a stellar start to the season with an 18-222-2 receiving line on 22 targets.