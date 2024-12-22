Coker (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker sat out Weeks 12-14 due to a quadriceps injury and then was limited in the final two sessions of Week 16 prep due to the same issue. He'll play through the health concern for a second straight game, however, as he takes on an Arizona defense that has allowed the ninth-most YPT (8.33) to opposing wide receivers this season. Coker also may have a bit more sway in Carolina's passing game due to Xavier Legette (hip) being inactive.