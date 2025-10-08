The Panthers are designating Coker (quadriceps) to return to practice from IR on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The transaction opens a 21-day window wherein Coker can be evaluated at practice without counting against the 53-man roster. Carolina can activate him at any point during that time, including getting him back on the field as early as Sunday versus the Cowboys. He's recovering from a quad injury suffered Aug. 28.