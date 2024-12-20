Coker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

Coker made a midweek appearance on the Panthers' injury report, logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday due to a quad issue. Fellow WR Xavier Legette (hip) has been ruled out for Week 16, while David Moore (concussion) also is questionable to suit up. The statuses of Coker and Moore won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if either or both join Legette as inactive, Carolina may have to roll with Adam Thielen, Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena as its receiving corps this weekend.