Coker (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.

The Panthers continue to cap Coker's practice participation as he works through a left ankle injury that put him in a boot earlier in the week. Coker has logged a pair of limited sessions to begin the week, and Friday's session should give more clarity on his status going into Week 2. The Holy Cross product is coming off a massive outing in Week 1 when he popped for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday.