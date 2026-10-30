Coker secured two of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 27-19 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.

Coker was having a forgettable night before he used his speed to turn a short Bryce Young pass into a 26-yard touchdown with just under six minutes remaining in the contest. Coker's fumble came on the last play of the game, as he lost the handle on the ball shortly after receiving a lateral from Tetairoa McMillan at the Panthers' 26-yard line. Coker is in the midst of a two-game downturn that unsurprisingly coincides with struggles on the part of Bryce Young, as the speedy wideout has just three receptions for 45 yards and Thursday's score in that span heading into a tough Week 9 assignment at home against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8.