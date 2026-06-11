Panthers' Jalen Coker: Signs three-year extension

Coker and the Panthers agreed on a three-year, $35 million contract extension with incentives up to $41 million Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coker was entering a contract year after signing his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with Carolina in April, but he will now be under contract for the next few seasons. The wide receiver has combined to catch 65 of 89 targets for 872 yards and five touchdowns over 22 regular-season contests in his first two NFL campaigns. He is set to enter the 2026 season as the Panthers' primary slot receiver, and he'll look to take a step up in production after his big payday.