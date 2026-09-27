Coker (ankle) is in line to play in Sunday's game at Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On Friday, head coach Dave Canales told Mike Kaye of ESPN.com that he expects Coker to be available in Week 3, so Rapoport's report more or less corroborates what was anticipated for the wide receiver. In the end, though, Coker's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Through two contests this season, he's displayed an incredible rapport with QB Bryce Young, hauling in 16 of 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.