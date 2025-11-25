Coker caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

The second-year pro finished Monday night's loss with the third-most receiving yards on the Panthers, trailing Rico Dowdle (4-36-0) and Tetairoa McMillan (2-35-1). Coker has now received exactly four targets in three consecutive games, catching 11 passes for 105 yards during that span. He's expected to keep contributing as Carolina's No. 3 wideout but likely carry minimal fantasy value in the Week 13 matchup against the Rams.