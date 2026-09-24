Coker (ankle) was spotted using an exercise bike at the beginning of Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Coker was listed as limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury and seems likely to go down as limited again Thursday once the Panthers release their practice report. He experienced some practice limitations due to an ankle injury during the previous week but suited up for this past Sunday's win over the Falcons, in which Coker secured eight of nine targets for 66 yards. Coker and Tetairoa McMillan have been one of the league's most effective wide receiver duos to begin the season.