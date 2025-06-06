Coker (undisclosed) continues to work off to the side during OTAs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The wide receiver was also only getting in limited work in late May during OTAs. Though he's likely behind Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen on Carolina's depth chart, Coker is definitely in the mix after catching 32 passes for 478 yards and two scores as a rookie in 2024.