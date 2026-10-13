Coker (quadriceps) was spotted participating in the Panthers' unofficial practice session Tuesday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After missing the Panthers' Week 4 win over Detroit due to the quad injury, Coker appears to be trending in the right direction coming out of a Week 5 bye. Head coach Dave Canales noted Monday that Coker is "on track" to play Sunday against the Eagles, and the wideout's involvement in Tuesday's session further supports Canales' optimism. Carolina will release its first Week 6 injury report Wednesday, when it will be known whether Coker is practicing in full or in a limited fashion.