Panthers' Jalen Coker: Tendered contract by Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carolina placed an placed exclusive rights free agent tender on Coker on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Coker will thus stick with the Panthers on a one-year deal through the 2026 season. He missed the first six games of 2025 due to a quad injury, then logged a 33-394-3 receiving line across his 11 following regular-season appearances. Coker's highlight performance came during his postseason debut, however, when he secured nine of 12 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown during Carolina's wild-card round loss to the Rams. With another offseason of development under his belt, Coker will be a genuine candidate to step up alongside Tetairoa McMillan as one of the Panthers' clear top wideouts during the 2026 season.
More News
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Big showing in postseason debut•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Impresses in Week 18•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Just two grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Goes for 47 yards in victory•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: Continues emerging for Carolina•
-
Panthers' Jalen Coker: First trip to end zone in 2025•