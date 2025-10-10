Coker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas and will be treated as a game-time decision, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

He spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve but then managed full practice participation Wednesday through Friday this week. Coker could jump right into a top-three role if he's activated from injured reserve Saturday, as the Panthers haven't gotten much from their WRs besides first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan.