Coker (quadriceps) is unlikely to suit up for Sunday night's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coker previously played through an ankle issue in Weeks 2 and 3 before a strained quadriceps caused an early exit from last Sunday's loss at Cleveland. He then followed a DNP on Wednesday with back-to-back limited sessions to cap Week 4 prep, leaving him questionable heading into the weekend. If Coker is listed among the Panthers' inactives Sunday night, the likes of Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie, David Moore and Ja'seem Reed will be the wide receivers available behind clear No. 1 Tetairoa McMillan.