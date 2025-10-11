Coker (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a full participant in practice all week, but he'll have to wait until Week 7 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19 to make his 2025 regular-season debut. Coker's absence means Xavier Legette and Hunter Renfrow will continue to work with rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan in three-wideout sets.